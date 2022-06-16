Netflix Are Making A New 'Ghostbusters' Series!

After last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife returned the beloved comedy/horror franchise to its former glory, Netflix have opted to keep the series alive with a new show!

The program is being produced by Afterlife’s writer/director Jason Reitman (son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original films) and co-writer Gil Kenan.

Clearly in the same frame of mind as the team behind HBO’s upcoming Gremlins series, Netflix have opted to continue Ghostbusters in an animated format.

While that may come as a bit of a kicker to many potential viewers, it’s fitting with the franchise: Ghostbusters had previously been adapted into an immensely successful cartoon, The Real Ghostbusters, back in 1986, before returning to the smaller screen with Extreme Ghostbusters in 1997.

As for the future of the film franchise, a sequel to Afterlife has been announced to be in the works and is set to return the team to New York City.

Sony have also revealed they’re making an animated feature-film from the perspective of a ghost...

While it sounds like an odd premise, it was conceived as a passion project by the late, great Ivan Reitman, and is rumoured to be made by the same team that brought us the stellar Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

