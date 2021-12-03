Netflix Are Adapting The Viral Story Of A Grandmother Who Accidentally Invited A Teenager To Dinner

It’s a story as old as time.

Well, as old as 2016… which may as well be a lifetime ago after these last couple of years.

Netflix are adapting the sensationally viral (and equally wholesome) story of the grandma who accidentally invited a teenager to her family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

It all started when Arizona’s Wanda Dench sent a text to a wrong number, thinking she had invited her grandson to their family’s festivities when, in reality, she had sent the invite to Jamal Hinton, a local high school student.

After a hilarious (and insanely sweet) text exchange between the internet’s favourite unsuspecting duo, the pair followed through with the unintentional invite, and have been celebrating Thanksgiving together for the last five years.

The pair experienced tragedy in 2020 when Wanda’s husband, Lonnie, died from Covid-19 in April, making their happenstance relationship that much more pertinent when the night reserved for families finally arrived.

While the cast, director and release date for Netflix’s The Thanksgiving Text have yet to be announced, the movie will be written by Abdul Williams (Lottery Ticket) and is expected to release on Netflix next November.

