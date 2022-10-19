Netflix Announce 'Heartbreak High' Season 2

After taking the streaming world by storm, Netflix have confirmed we haven't seen the last of their Heartbreak High reboot!

The show, which is a reimaging of the iconic 90’s series, follows Australian teenagers as they navigate love, sex and (obviously) heartbreak.

Why everyone is #obsessed with Netflix's The Watcher:

Since its premiere last month, Heartbreak High has spent three weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10, and remained in Australia’s most-watched category for over 35 consecutive days.

Don’t even get us started on what it did to TikTok…!

Overnight, the streamer has revealed the future of their hit series… and we couldn’t be more excited to hear Heartbreak High is coming back for Season 2!

While a release date has yet to be announced, the new season will see the show’s cast and creators reunite in Sydney to continue the story of the Hartley High gang.

#HartleyHigh4Lyf

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: