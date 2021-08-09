Netball Pivoting It's Way Into The 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Netball Australia is pushing for netball to be included in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

In Australia, netball is the biggest team sport for women.

The game is played nationally by more than two million men, women and children.

Around the globe, netball is played by more than 20 million people in over 80 countries.

While netball was rejected from the Tokyo Olympics this year, according to news.com.au, Netball Australia chief executive Kelly Ryan said the sport deserves to compete at the Olympics.

“Early indication is that they’re still five years away from making a decision, but what they’ll see is how relentless everybody is in the netball world, and when we set our sights on something that we’re absolutely not going to let it go until we’ve resourced every opportunity in making sure netball is represented”, she said.

There are 11 years before the 2032 Olympics.

Sports officials are confident that this is enough time to gain popularity and provide a strong case for the inclusion of the sport in the Olympics.

