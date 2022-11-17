Neighbours, The Show We All Just Farewelled, Is Returning To TV

Just four months after Australia said goodbye to Ramsay Street, Neighbours will return to screens in 2023 under a new partnership with Amazon.

The Australian soap which concluded its 37-year run on television back in July, will stream a new season in 2023, while a collection of its nearly 9,000 episodes will be able to be watched.

Fan favourites Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson, Alan Fletcher as Karl Kennedy, Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy and Ryan Moloney as Toadie Rebecchi are expected to return.

In announcing the show’s return, the official Neighbours account posted a video featuring Karl and Susan, Toadie, plus Paul calling in via Zoom.

The characters discuss what platform Neighbours will be streamed on despite it being unclear how they are aware their lives are being broadcast on television.

Neighbours’ production house, Fremantle Australia, will continue to create the soap, with production expected to commence early next year.

"We are beyond thrilled to have secured this landmark deal," Fremantle Australia chief executive Greg Woods said.

“We will be going back into the writing room immediately and production for this wonderful series will begin next year.

“Neighbours has been so important for the Victorian production community, and along with our partners, will provide new opportunities on both sides of the camera.”

