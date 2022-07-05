Neighbours Fans Can Now Book A Stay On Ramsay Street & Meet Karl Kennedy!

As we prepare to say farewell to the most iconic Australian TV show to grace our screens, Neighbours, Booking.com has made it so you don't have to say goodbye to Ramsay Street JUST yet!

How, you ask? They're giving fans the opportunity to book a stay in one of the most iconic homes in Australia!

Nestled in the quintessential Aussie cul de sac, 28 Ramsay Street, the fictional residence of Karl and Susan Kennedy, will become home for lucky Neighbours lovers in an Australian first.

Marking the end of the iconic soap that has graced the nation’s screens for 37 years, the two night stay will accommodate just one lucky couple from Wednesday 27th July-Thursday 28th July, coinciding with the airing of the Neighbours special 90-minute finale episode in Australia on Thursday 28th July at 7.30pm on 10 and 10Peach.

Guests first to book 28 Ramsay Street on Booking.com will live like stars for the finale weekend with a full VIP Neighbours and Melbourne holiday experience, including:

Flights from home destination and state to VIC

A premium car rental for 3 days

Champagne on arrival

Neighbours memorabilia

Backyard Barbie & Beers with Karl Kennedy AKA Alan Fletcher, before settling in to watch the Neighbours finale (28th July) on a massive plasma screen TV

The beloved red brick home features a private master suite, a contemporary kitchen, two living spaces and outdoor entertaining area and will be available to book exclusively on Booking.com on a first come first served basis.

Fans will be able to book the property on Tuesday 12 July 11:00 am AEST for just $28.00 AUD - to celebrate the final time 28 Ramsay Street will appear on screens.

Fans will need to get in quick though, as there is just one chance to experience this once in a lifetime finale offer!

Lock in Tuesday, July 12 in your calendars so you don't miss your chance to book!

