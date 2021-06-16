Need An LGBTQIA+ Resource? We've Got You Covered

As the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations and work continue all year round, the Hit Network is proud to partner with Mardi Gras and provide the Hit Help Desk - a place where you can find some much-needed resources for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.

Here are some you may find handy:

Through a preventative model of mental health support, charity Minus 18 tackles social isolation by creating fun-filled spaces where LGBTQIA+ young people belong and are celebrated. Being visible, making friends and feeling supported are what their events are about. Creating an Australia free from discrimination is a job for everyone. Minus 18 transform communities through LGBTQIA+ training, resources, and digital campaigns that enable others to champion inclusivity – no matter their location. They believe in equipping young people with the skills they need to be at the forefront of driving change. Youth are at the forefront of every one of their programs – nurturing and empowering the next generation of LGBTQIA+ leaders.

ReachOut is the most accessed online mental health service for young people and their parents in Australia. Their trusted self-help information, peer-support program and referral tools save lives by helping young people be well and stay well. The information they offer parents makes it easier for them to help their teenagers, too. They've been championing wider access to mental health support since ReachOut launched their online service more than 20 years ago. Everything they create is based on the latest evidence and is designed with experts, and young people or their parents.

ACON are a fiercely proud community organisation. For their entire history, the work of ACON has been designed by and for our communities. Established in 1985, the early years were defined by community coming together to respond to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in NSW, and they remain committed to ending HIV for everyone in our communities. ACON do this by delivering campaigns and programs to eliminate new HIV transmissions. Supporting people living with HIV to live healthy and connected lives remains core to their work.

Black Rainbow is a national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer, Sistergirl and Brotherboy (LGBQTI+SB) organisation in the pursuit of positive health and wellbeing for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Lesbian LGBQTI+SB*. Originally focusing on suicide prevention, the diversity of their leadership group has allowed them to expand their horizons. They currently support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBQTI+SB people through a variety of community projects and initiatives that they have and continue, to develop. They call these initiatives Contagion of Love projects.

