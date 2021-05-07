Ned and Josh speak to Mary about Pegasus and its impact on her daughter Abagail

Ned and Josh chat to Mary about her daughter Abagail's participation in the Pegasus program. Abagail has been in the program for over two years and it has had such a positive impact on her life. Due to Abagail's condition, she struggles to control her physical movement. The welcoming environment at Pegasus provides a wonderful activity for Abagail to do, unlike anywhere else. During Abagail's time in the program, Mary has seen some outstanding results that likely may have never happened if Pegasus didn't exist.

Listen to Mary's touching story about Abagail below:

We Need You:

Ned and Josh are asking you to get involved to support Pegasus. The boys are asking businesses to 'Pony Up for Pegasus' by donating $1,000. In return you'll be supporting an amazing local charity that enrich the lives of some many living with a disability AND the boys will give you a special shout out on air. You can support 'Pony Up For Pegasus' here.

About Pegasus:

Riding for the Disabled of the ACT (Pegasus) exists to provide therapeutic horse-facilitated programs and activities aimed at developing abilities and enriching the lives of those living with a disability. An iconic charitable organisation founded in 1973, Pegasus operates on 100 acres at Holt, on Canberra’s fringe, and proudly serves the ACT and local NSW region. Pegasus empowers people to develop their abilities in a kind, caring and supportive environment.

Pegasus' vision is to create a progressive community striving or excellence in the delivery of horse-facilitated therapy for people with a disability.