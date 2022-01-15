Nearly 1,000 NSW Health Workers Ceased Employment Due To Anti-Vax Stance

Close to 1000 staffers in NSW health care have been stood down or quit their post after refusing to receive the vaccine against COVID-19.

NSW Health confirmed a total of 995 workers in the workforce consisting of 170,000 either resigned or lost their job.

"NSW Health can advise that of its entire workforce of about 170,000 people, approximately 0.2 per cent (325) have resigned due to their vaccination position as of 23 December 2021," a NSW Health spokesperson said.

"Additionally, approximately 670 people (0.4 per cent) have now ceased employment with NSW Health due to their position in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine."

"These former employees were a mix of clinical and non-clinical staff."

It comes as NSW recorded a total of 48,768 new daily infections, and 20 further deaths.

As it stands, there are 2,576 people in hospital and 193 people in ICU, a small jump from Friday's hospitalisation numbers.

Included in Saturday's figures, 21,748 positive cases were determined via rapid antigen tests.

