Nationals Head On Listening Tour To Gain Voters’ Support

Women and young people living in regional Victoria are at the forefront of a National Party “listening tour” to better understand voters’ choices at the federal election this year.

Having failed to pick up additional seats back in May, with Nationals leader David Littleproud saying the party need to regain trust.

“We want to reengage, we have to listen, we have to learn,” Littleprouud said on Australia Today.

“We want to hear about the practical measures, about their challenges, about their aspirations.

“We’ll be going round and round again to make sure when we go back to the election in 20205 we have a regional women’s policy and regional youth policy because we’ve been genuine about listening, learning, understanding.”

The listening tour will involve forums, round tables, school visits and pub stops to engage with a wide range of voters.

It will travel across the country, commencing in Victoria before heading to NSW, Queensland, and Western Australia.

