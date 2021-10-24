Nationals Agree To Morrisons Net Zero Emissions By 2050 Proposal

The Nationals have agreed in principle to Prime Minister Scott Morrison's proposal for Australia to commit to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

However, they want the government to agree to their list of demands which reportedly include more funds for regional areas and a bigger focus on nuclear energy.

National's leader Barnaby Joyce said the party is campaigning to grow more regional jobs into the future.

“We will always make sure that no matter what we do we give ourselves the best opportunity that the people who feel vulnerable in this process going forward, know that they’ve got a champion who's going to stand up for them and standing up for them is not standing outside,” he said.

The National Cabinet will meet Monday evening for a final look over before finalising the agreement.

Scott Morrison can attend the Glasgow Climate Change Summit knowing he has the Nationals vote on the way forward.

Following weeks of division within the government over climate change policy, the latest news poll shows Morrison Government is no longer the preferred party, with the latest poll showing they are sitting at 46%.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.