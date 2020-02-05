Crowning The 2020 National Sausage King

Every year dozens of independent butchers from across the country vie for the chance to participate in the ultimate sausage sizzle, battling their way through regional and state heats to earn a spot at the finals, to be crowned National Sausage King. This weekend, 30 state finalists will head to the Crowne Plaza Terrigal, where a team of expert judges will determine the best bangers in six categories - beef, pork, poultry, lamb, continental and gourmet sausage. There will also be awards for Best Butcher Burger and a range of small goods categories, plus Apprentice of the Year.

The Florida Beach Bar will be hosting the BBQ sausage cooking competition from 11am-1pm, whilst up in the Ballroom the judging of the raw meat will take place!

This event is open to the public so make sure you go and show your support for the 2020 Sausage King!

What: National Sausage King Crowning

When: Saturday 9th February

Where: Crowne Plaza, Pine Tree Lane, Terrigal.

