National Cabinet Extend Isolation Exemption To Thousands Of Workers

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced changes to isolation exemptions for workers impacted by Covid.

Following today’s National Cabinet Meeting, special isolation exemptions will now be offered to thousands of people who are deemed close contacts of positive Covid cases.

The exemption will now be extended to transport and freight workers, health care workers, support workers, emergency services, teachers and childcare workers and waste management and energy workers.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The decision was made by the nation’s leaders in order to take the pressure off a number of workforces, especially supply chains as food distributors struggle to keep up with demand.

Supply chains have been put under immense pressure as the Omicron variant spreads sending more people into isolation as close contacts or with Covid.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed that the country has been seeing a large number of people absent from their jobs due to isolation requirements.

"We heard today from the Treasury Secretary that we could be looking at up 10 per cent absenteeism from our workforce at any one time," Mr Morrison said.

Prime Minister Morrison also said that it is imperative children return to school so parents are also able to return to the workforce.

"If schools don't open, that can add an additional 5 per cent of absenteeism in the workforce," he said.

"It is absolutely essential for schools to go back safely and remain safely open if we are not going to see any further exacerbation of the workforce challenges we are currently facing."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already announced that the first day of term for Queensland school students will be pushed back to allow more time for children to be vaccinated.

South Australia has followed suit while New South Wales and Victoria have revealed students will return to school on the original dates.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.