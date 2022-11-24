Natalie Imbruglia Reveals How Her Collab With Olivia Rodrigo Came About

Natalie Imbruglia is not only an Aussie legend she's also the host of the 2022 ARIA awards presented by YouTube alongside Ruel and G-Flip.

When Natalie caught up with Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill, she revealed how her onstage collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo came about, resulting in the pair belting out Natalie's hit 'Torn'...

She also surprisingly said she doesn't like to listen to her own music!

Well, we'll do that for her!

