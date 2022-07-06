Natalie Imbruglia Joins Olivia Rodrigo On Stage For 'Torn' Duet

After appearing at a bar over the weekend and belting out a version of the Natalie Imbruglia hit 'Torn', Olivia Rodrigo has now gone one step further.

She's welcomed Natalie on stage with her!

The pair appeared together at Olivia's London show on her 'Sour' tour and the crowd went wild!

With the resurgence of classic songs like Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' in Stranger Things, there's a whole new generation being introduced to these hits we all know and love!

