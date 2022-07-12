NASA Takes Deepest Infrared Image Of Universe To Date

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has taken the sharpest and deepest infrared image of the universe ever taken.

The latest image which experts have called ‘Webb’s First Deep Field’, offers a detailed view of the SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster.

The image shows thousands of galaxies in a piece of sky that measures at approximately the same size as a grain of sand if “held at arm’s length by someone on the ground”.

The ‘DeepField’ image was taken at various different wave lengths over the course of 12.5 hours using Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The infrared camera image as taken at deeper wavelengths to that of the Hubble Space Telescope.

The camera captured an image of the SMACS 0723 galaxy which initially appeared approximately 4.6 billion years ago.

According to NASA, the cluster helps to illuminate a number of other galaxies in the distance.

“The combined mass of this galaxy cluster acts as a gravitational lens, magnifying much more distant galaxies behind it,” NASA said in a statement.

“Webb’s NIRCam has brought those distant galaxies into sharp focus – they have tiny, faint structures that have never been seen before, including star clusters and diffuse features.”

Scientists believe with time they will be able to determine the age, history and size of the distant galaxies.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.