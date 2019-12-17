Nambucca Heads Man With Outstanding Warrant Intercepted Trying To Sail Yacht Out Of The Country

A Nambucca Heads man has been extradited from the Northern Territory after being arrested off the coast of Darwin, allegedly attempting to leave Australia.

At the request of the Northern Territory Police, Australian Border Force (ABF) officers detained the 52-year-old man after the yacht he was travelling on was intercepted approximately 110 nautical miles north-north-east of Darwin last Tuesday (12 December 2019).

He was returned to Darwin on Friday (13 December 2019) and remanded in custody.

The man appeared at the Darwin Magistrates Court on Monday (16 December 2019) in relation to an outstanding NSW warrant after breaching an Intensive Correction Order for domestic related assault offences, fraud offences and breach of an order.

NSW Police Force detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad’s Corrective Services Investigation Unit applied for and were granted his extradition to NSW.

The Nambucca Heads man was escorted by detectives on a flight to Sydney yesterday (Tuesday 17 December 2019).

He was taken to Surry Hills Police Station where the outstanding return to prison warrant was executed, and he has been returned to the custody of Corrective Services NSW