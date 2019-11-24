Mystery Rubbish Sculptures In Mount Isa

Residents of Mount Isa have been spotting some interesting art pieces popping up at random.

One local has said to have spotted them on "Miles St neat Stink Creek", and took to social media to try and solve this weird case.

Others responded to the post claiming "Some Old Fella" was walking around doing it.

JB from hit 102.5's breakfast show heard about the weird sculptures and decided to try and figure out what was unfolding in Mount Isa.

Things took an unexpected turn and the case was cracked, hear how it unfolded below.

Love it or hate it, looks like there may be more sculptures to come.