Murrumbidgee Local Health District Coronavirus Health Statement

Murrumbidgee Local Health District is undertaking pandemic preparedness with all facilities within District to prepare for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Emergency Departments (ED), Intensive Care Units (ICU) and specialised treatment and isolation areas will be available in the event that we need to care for patients with Corona Virus. Additional precautions are being undertaken with patients having procedures or presenting for outpatients and community care clinics.

People in our communities should be tested if they have recently travelled in mainland China or Iran or another country at risk of COVID-19 and develop fever, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath and other symptoms.

Anyone concerned about their risk of COVID-19 can call HealthDirect 1800 022 222, where a nurse will triage them over the phone and advise as needed.

Hospital Emergency Departments are able to assess and test people who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Calling ahead ensures that appropriate procedures can be put in place in anticipation of your arrival.

Social distancing and hand hygiene are considered the best protection against the virus. MLHD encourages all members of the community to wash their hands with soap and water frequently and thoroughly (for 20 seconds) and stay away from crowds.

The disease is evolving rapidly and people are encourage to seek the latest information on COVID-19 on the NSW Health Website https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx or through the NSW Health Facebook page.

All positive cases have been and will continue to be reported by NSW Health.

For general information call the Australian Government's Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080.

Missed the show? Catch up with Claire & Brando here: