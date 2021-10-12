Murrumbidgee Health has announced visitors will now be allowed back in hospitals north of the border.

After weeks where no visitors have been allowed in, with the exception in end-of-life care, paediatric, and maternity units, each patient can now have up to two visitors per day.

Murrumbidgee Health opens its doors to NSW visitors

All visitors must be fully vaccinated in order to gain access to the hospitals.

Chief Executive Jill Ludford is urging the public to cooperate with hospital staff when coming to see loved ones.

“Can you please help out our screeners who are at the front doors of our hospitals, because you will need to show evidence of your full vaccination certification before we can let you in.”

For more information about your eligibility for the vaccine or to book your appointment visit www.service.nsw.gov.au.

