Murrumbidgee Council Invites Locals Aged 12-24 To Youth Week!

Murrumbidgee Council invites youth aged between 12-24 to jump on the bus for a free day out at Griffith Star Bowling and Family Funland for Youth Week on April 5!

The trip will be a day filled with bowling, laser tag, arcade games and rock climbing, with great prizes up for grabs as well.

Murrumbidgee Council Mayor Ruth McRae said the Council is proud to support NSW Youth Week with the free bus trip.

“We have had an excellent response to the bus trip so I encourage anyone interested in going to contact Council."

Collection points will be advised at Jerilderie, Coleambally and Darlington Point when bookings are made.

The event is fully supervised, with trained staff on hand to supervise and teach each activity. Bookings are essential, as seats are limited.

There is no charge for the event as Council has secured funding through the NSW Government Youth Opportunities program. Food and drinks will be provided throughout the day.

Socks are essential as they are required for most of the activities.

For more information, contact Eden Hercus at Murrumbidgee Council on 03 5886 1200.

