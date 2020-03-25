Murrumbidgee Closes Facilities Due To COVID-19

Murrumbidgee Council has advised that a number of Council facilities have been closed in line with Government advice regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.

Murrumbidgee Council Mayor Ruth McRae said the closure has been necessary to adhere to Federal and NSW Government advice regarding COVID-19.

Cr McRae said whilst the closures are disappointing, they are absolutely necessary to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

The facilities that have are closed, effective immediately, are:

· Coleambally office (staff are available by telephone or email)

· Community gyms and sports centres

· Community halls

· Jerilderie Library (from 5 pm, 25 March 2020)

· John McInnes Square, Coleambally

· Museums

· Playgrounds

· Public BBQs

· Public toilets except those listed below

· Skate Parks

· Swimming Pools

· Water fountains

· Western Riverina Mobile Library

Jerilderie Library will close from 5.00 pm on Wednesday 25 March 2020.

The offices at Darlington Point and Jerilderie will remain open from 9.00 am – 12.00 pm and 2.00 – 4.00 pm, however Council requests the community telephone or email the office, rather than visit in person. Other services are available by telephone on 1300 676 243.

Rates payments can be made online, as can development applications.

The following public toilet blocks are open:

· Toilets at John McInnes Square, Coleambally

· Toilets behind Murrumbidgee Shire Hall, Darlington Point

· 63 Jerilderie Street (next to the Bakery), Jerilderie

“The facilities will remain closed until we have been advised by the Government that it is safe to reopen them”, Cr McRae said.

“We understand that these facilities are important recreational and leisure outlets in our community.

“I encourage people to seek alternate leisure and fitness activities that can be undertaken safely.

“It’s really important we continue look after ourselves throughout this period.

“It’s also important we reach out to friends, families and neighbours to make sure they’re okay during this very unsettling time”, she said.

“This is particularly important for people that don’t have any support around them.

“If there’s anyone in the community that doesn’t have any support and would like one of our Council officers to call them periodically, please ring and leave your name and number at the office”, Cr McRae said.

Council has also had to cancel three key events. These are:

5 April – Murrumbidgee Council Youth Week Bus trip to Griffith

29 April – Murrumbidgee Council Seniors Bus trip to Morundah Hotel for lunch

29 May – Murrumbidgee Council Senior’s luncheon, Jerilderie

