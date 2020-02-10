Murray River Boater Charged For High-Range PCA

NSW boaters are reminded that the blood alcohol limit on the water is 0.05 (the same limit as on the road), following a Murray River arrest last night.

The incident, which occurred around 8pm, involved a boat containing 4 adult males and a 4-year-old child, and which was towing a male skier.

The driver, a 30-year-old Victorian man, was arrested by police after returning a positive breath test, and was taken to Mathoura Police Station where returned an alleged reading of 0.168. He was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for high-range PCA and had his boat licence suspended.

NSW Maritime General Manager Operations Alex Barrell warned about the significant risk intoxicated boat drivers have on themselves and other river users, and reminded skippers that they are subject to random breath tests for the safety of everyone on the water.

For more information visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/maritime.

