Multiple Stars Have Lashed Out At Today's Grammy Nominations
It's that time of the year again as fans eagerly make their way online to see if their favourite singer has graced the list of nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards.
While the noms do reflect some of the artists we've loved to listen to this year like Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and more... there is one major snub and it's got everyone confused.
While The Weeknd cleaned up at this week's American Music Awards, he didn't get a single Grammy nomination. Not one.
Variety spoke with Recording Academy interim president/CEO Harvey Mason, jr. about the singer missing out and he defended the decision saying:
“I don’t think [the Weeknd’s omission calls the nominations] process into question, honestly,” he said. “The process is there so we can continue to monitor excellence. I was in the ‘core room’ this year [which decides the main categories] and I observed, and the people in it are music professionals, at the top of their craft in songwriting and producing and there are a lot of artists. And they were critically listening to every song that came across their desks — or virtual desks — so I don’t think it shows a flaw in the process. It’s a long, arduous process and people take pride in it. The people in that room care: there are no agendas in there, there’s no ‘let’s snub this person’ or that person. It’s about, ‘Let’s try and find excellence."
The singer himself took to Instagram to express his frustration, calling the Grammys awards CORRUPT.
Nicki Minaj didn't skip a beat to sass the awards for not giving her the award for 'Best New Artist' back when she had multiple tracks charting.
It doesn't stop there, Justin Bieber also took to social media to express his frustration at not being nominated in the R&B album category.
Check out the full list of nominations below:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
Everyday Life — Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III — Haim
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
Folklore — Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR:
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Circles” — Post Malone
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
SONG OF THE YEAR:
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
NEW ARTIST:
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
POP SOLO PERFORMANCE:
“Yummy“ — Justin Bieber
“Say So“ — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted“ — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now“ — Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar“ — Harry Styles
“Cardigan“ — Taylor Swift
POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:
“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite” — BTS
“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
POP VOCAL ALBUM:
Changes — Justin Bieber
Chromatica — Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Fine Line — Harry Styles
Folklore — Taylor Swift
TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM:
Blue Umbrella — (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter — Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard — James Taylor
Unfollow The Rules — Rufus Wainwright
Judy — Renée Zellweger
COMEDY ALBUM:
Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger — Bill Burr
23 Hours To K
ROCK ALBUM:
A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight — Grace Potters
Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal — The Strokes
ROCK PERFORMANCE:
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple
“Not” — Big Thief
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps” — HAIM
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
ROCK SONG:
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost In Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)
“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief)
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)
ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM:
Fetch The Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple
Hyperspace — Beck
Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime — Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush — Tame Impala
R&B ALBUM:
Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons
Take Time — Giveon
To Feel Loved — Luke James
Bigger Love — John Legend
All Rise — Gregory Porter
PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM:
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals — Free Nationals
**** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is — Thundercat
TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE:
“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks Of Me” — Chloe X Halle
”Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore
“Anything For You” — Ledisi
“Distance” — Yebba
R&B PERFORMANCE:
“Lightning & Thunder“ — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
“Black Parade“ — Beyoncé
“All I Need“ — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
“Goat Head“ — Brittany Howard
“See Me“ — Emily King
R&B SONG:
“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, Songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, Songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)
“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, Songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
RAP ALBUM:
Black Habits — D Smoke
Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica
King’s Disease — Nas
The Allegory — Royce Da 5’9”
RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE:
“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” — DaBaby
“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
“Dior” — Pop Smoke
MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE:
“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh now, Cry Later” — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott
RAP SONG:
“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
DANCE RECORDING:
On My Mind: Diplo & Sidepiece — Diplo & Sidepiece, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer
My High Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai — Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer
The Difference: Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi — Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer
Both Of Us: Jayda G — Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers
10% Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis — Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer
DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM:
Kick I — Arca
Planet’s Mad — Baauer
Energy — Disclosure
Bubba — Kaytranada
Good Faith — Madeon
COUNTRY SONG:
“Bluebird” — Luke ****, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE:
“Stick That In Your Country Song” — Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill
“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton
‘Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:
All Night — Brothers Osborne
10,000 Hours — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Ocean — Lady A
Sugar Coat — Little Big Town
Some People Do — Old Dominion
COUNTRY ALBUM:
Lady Like — Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record — Brandy Clark
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
Nightfall — Little Big Town
Never Will — Ashley McBryde
GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG:
“Wonderful Is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III
“Release (LIVE)” — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, Songwriter
“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, Songwriters
“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, Songwriter
“Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb Mcreynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, Songwriters
GOSPEL ALBUM:
2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
My Tribute — Myron Butler
Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard
Gospel According To Pj — Pj Morton
Kierra — Kierra Sheard
CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG:
“The Blessing (LIVE)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, Songwriters
“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, Songwriters
“Holy Water We The Kingdom” — Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, Songwriters
“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, Songwriters
“There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, Songwriters
CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM:
Run to the Father — Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water — We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven — Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King — Kanye West
ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM:
Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop
20/20 — The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM:
YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Mesa Para Dos — Kany García
Pausa — Ricky Martin
3:33 — Debi Nova
LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM:
Aura — Bajofondo
Monstruo — Cami
Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética
La Conquista Del Espacio — Fito Paez
Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta
