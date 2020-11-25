Multiple Stars Have Lashed Out At Today's Grammy Nominations

It's that time of the year again as fans eagerly make their way online to see if their favourite singer has graced the list of nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

While the noms do reflect some of the artists we've loved to listen to this year like Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and more... there is one major snub and it's got everyone confused.

While The Weeknd cleaned up at this week's American Music Awards, he didn't get a single Grammy nomination. Not one.

Variety spoke with Recording Academy interim president/CEO Harvey Mason, jr. about the singer missing out and he defended the decision saying:

“I don’t think [the Weeknd’s omission calls the nominations] process into question, honestly,” he said. “The process is there so we can continue to monitor excellence. I was in the ‘core room’ this year [which decides the main categories] and I observed, and the people in it are music professionals, at the top of their craft in songwriting and producing and there are a lot of artists. And they were critically listening to every song that came across their desks — or virtual desks — so I don’t think it shows a flaw in the process. It’s a long, arduous process and people take pride in it. The people in that room care: there are no agendas in there, there’s no ‘let’s snub this person’ or that person. It’s about, ‘Let’s try and find excellence."

The singer himself took to Instagram to express his frustration, calling the Grammys awards CORRUPT.

Nicki Minaj didn't skip a beat to sass the awards for not giving her the award for 'Best New Artist' back when she had multiple tracks charting.

It doesn't stop there, Justin Bieber also took to social media to express his frustration at not being nominated in the R&B album category.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Folklore — Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR:

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

NEW ARTIST:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

POP SOLO PERFORMANCE:

“Yummy“ — Justin Bieber

“Say So“ — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted“ — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now“ — Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar“ — Harry Styles

“Cardigan“ — Taylor Swift

POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver



POP VOCAL ALBUM:

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift



TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM:

Blue Umbrella — (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter — Harry Connick, Jr.

American Standard — James Taylor

Unfollow The Rules — Rufus Wainwright

Judy — Renée Zellweger

COMEDY ALBUM:

Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger — Bill Burr

23 Hours To K

ROCK ALBUM:

A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight — Grace Potters

Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal — The Strokes

ROCK PERFORMANCE:

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

ROCK SONG:

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost In Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM:

Fetch The Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple

Hyperspace — Beck

Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime — Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush — Tame Impala

R&B ALBUM:

Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons

Take Time — Giveon

To Feel Loved — Luke James

Bigger Love — John Legend

All Rise — Gregory Porter

PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM:

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

**** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is — Thundercat

TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE:

“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks Of Me” — Chloe X Halle

”Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

“Anything For You” — Ledisi

“Distance” — Yebba

R&B PERFORMANCE:

“Lightning & Thunder“ — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

“Black Parade“ — Beyoncé

“All I Need“ — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head“ — Brittany Howard

“See Me“ — Emily King

R&B SONG:

“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, Songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, Songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)

“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, Songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE:

“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks Of Me” — Chloe X Halle

”Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

“Anything For You” — Ledisi

“Distance” — Yebba

RAP ALBUM:

Black Habits — D Smoke

Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica

King’s Disease — Nas

The Allegory — Royce Da 5’9”

RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE:

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE:

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh now, Cry Later” — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott

RAP SONG:

“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

DANCE RECORDING:

On My Mind: Diplo & Sidepiece — Diplo & Sidepiece, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

My High Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai — Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

The Difference: Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi — Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer

Both Of Us: Jayda G — Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers

10% Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis — Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer

DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM:

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Bubba — Kaytranada

Good Faith — Madeon

COUNTRY SONG:

“Bluebird” — Luke ****, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE:

“Stick That In Your Country Song” — Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill

“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton

‘Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:

All Night — Brothers Osborne

10,000 Hours — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Ocean — Lady A

Sugar Coat — Little Big Town

Some People Do — Old Dominion

COUNTRY ALBUM:

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record — Brandy Clark

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG:

“Wonderful Is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III

“Release (LIVE)” — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, Songwriter

“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, Songwriters

“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, Songwriter

“Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb Mcreynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, Songwriters

GOSPEL ALBUM:

2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

My Tribute — Myron Butler

Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard

Gospel According To Pj — Pj Morton

Kierra — Kierra Sheard

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG:

“The Blessing (LIVE)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, Songwriters

“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, Songwriters

“Holy Water We The Kingdom” — Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, Songwriters

“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, Songwriters

“There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, Songwriters

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM:

Run to the Father — Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water — We The Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven — Tauren Wells

Jesus Is King — Kanye West

ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM:

Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop

20/20 — The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers

Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM:

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM:

Aura — Bajofondo

Monstruo — Cami

Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética

La Conquista Del Espacio — Fito Paez

Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta

