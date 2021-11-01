Multiple Arrests Made Amid Escalating Gang Wars On The Gold Coast

Concerns over feuding rival bikie gangs escalated over the weekend after two men admitted themselves to Gold Coast University hospital with stab wounds to the head, neck, and stomach.

A brawl outside a Surfers Paradise strip club, was the first in a series of violent incidents reported over the Halloween weekend, leading to fears of a new bikie war between the Comancheros, Bandidos and Mongols on the Gold Coast.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Gold Coast Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Police charged five men after the alleged Friday night strip club brawl, leaving one man with a broken eye socket.

Two more arrests were made on Saturday after accelerant was allegedly thrown at the door of the Biggera Waters unit, following a fight outside a bar in Burleigh, leaving two men with stab wounds.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith confirmed three men were stabbed outside the Pink Monkey restaurant at Burleigh Heads on Saturday night.

"Shortly thereafter we had another incident at Biggera Waters, where a dispute has occurred in a unit where two people have been stabbed and there was a firearm produced".

"Four separate incidents — at this stage it's too early to say whether they're connected, but we're certainly looking at that as a line of inquiry," Superintendent Smith said.

Former head of Task Force Take Back Jim Keogh said bikie gangs have never really left the Gold Coast.

"This is a persistent, constant problem," he said.

"Look its time just to embrace the fact that we're stuck with them, so you've got to manage them".

"The reality is you just have to keep the foot on the throat," he reports, "you can't take the foot on the throat and then all of a sudden they bubble back up, then put the foot back on the throat, it just doesn't work that way".

Police have launched a new taskforce, Operation Tango Grey, in response to this latest spree of aggravated attacks.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.