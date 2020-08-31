MTV VMAs 2020: Fashion

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards looks a little different than it has in past years, but that hasn't stopped the red carpet events from happening! The VMA's have a history of memorable looks and flashy outfits, and this year is no different. From Lady Gaga's silver ensemble to Machine Gun Kelly rocking hot pink from head to toe, we just love everything about this year's fashion looks. Check them out below!

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

Joey King

Maluma

Machine Gun Kelly

Madison Beer

Jaden Smith

Jabbawockeez

Doja Cat

Black Eyed Peas

Sofia Carson

Nicole Richie

CNCO

Keke Palmer

The Weeknd

Travis Barker