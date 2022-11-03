Mt Wellington Cable Car Refused For Second Time

The proposal of a cable car on kunanyi/Mt Wellington has been dismissed by the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Mount Wellington Cableway Company (MWCC) had its proposal dismissed by the Hobart City Council in July 2021 after a planning consultant gave 21 reasons why it shouldn’t have went ahead, and hoped the decision would have been overruled.

The decision was welcomed by Residents Opposed to the Cable Car President Vica Bayley.

“This is a clear rejection, kunayi is no place for a cable car,” he said to the Mercury.

“We hope this sends a clear message to their shareholders and all these backers that have at the end of the day put money in.”

“Let the community move on. This has occupied so much community time, so much community energy and so much community money.”

The appeal lasted three weeks, which included a new building plan of the cable car after the original design had been refused by council – the new one would have been constructed if the decision was overturned.

MWCC will now see advise from its legal and planning advisers on the “technical detail of the tribunal’s determination” and will not provide any further comments at this stage.

The cableway proposal was comprised of three towers, two located at the base station and one at the summit and there would have been 15-minute intervals between each cable car, with each cabin able to carry a maximum of 40 passengers.

