Mrs. Doubtfire Star Reveals How Robin Williams Tried To Save Her Education

We’re just going to say it: While Robin Williams’ passing makes us just as sad today as it did seven years ago, it’s impossible to watch one of his movies without cracking a smile.

The Hit Network was joined by Lisa Jakub, best known for her role as Lydia in Mrs. Doubtfire, who shared what it was like to star alongside the comedic legend, and revealed the lengths he went to for his co-stars.

Catch the full chat with the Mrs. Doubtfire star:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: