Mr Consistent Are Serving Up Delicious Drinkies All Weekend Long At Robina Pavilion

Not that we need an excuse to let our hair down, but we do just so happen to have the perfect reason for you to share a few sneaky cocktails with your friends this weekend.

Robina Pavilion has teamed up with cocktail legends Mr Consistent to bring you the 'People's Long Weekend'.

Mr Consistent will be commandeering Sunny's Deck from Friday, August 14th until Sunday, August 16th, serving up a plethora of fresh bevies, with live music from 12PM Fri-yay.

The entire shindig is in celebration of the recent collaboration and signed partnership between Mr Consistent and Robina Pavilion, making their delicious beverages a permanent fixture on the Robina Pavilion cocktail list.

The weekend-long pop up bar is the perfect opportunity to head out and shake off those COVID blues with a couple of cheeky cocktails, snacks and sunshine, providing the perfect setting for a bit of harmless day-drinking.

As you could probably expect, people are keen as mustard to soak up some serious vibes, so spots are definitely predicted to book out quickly.

We suggest following the link through to the website to nab yourself and your mates a spot on the deck before they disappear!

We cannot wait to sink our teeth into this juicy collaboration! See you there!!

