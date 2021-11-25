Move Over Poosh, Dua Lipa Is Launching A Lifestyle Newsletter

In the steps of Kourtney Kardashian, Dua Lipa is launching her very own lifestyle newsletter called 'Service95'.

The newsletter is named after Dua's birth year and the fact that she feels she's 'in service' to her fans.

So, what can we expect from the free newsletter? Dua took to Twitter to give us the low down.

“Service95 is a free weekly newsletter that will cover everything from little-known hotspots to up-and-coming artists and travel tips, it will serve up a considered curation of lists, recommendations, stories, information, thoughts, perspectives, and conversations that you won’t hear, see, or read anywhere else.”



When it comes to topics, they will range from late-night snacks to features from activists that will bring to light causes and complex world issues we should all be talking about.

We are very here for this!

You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

