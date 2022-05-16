Mourners Remember 17-Year-Old Boys Killed In Horror Athelstone Crash

Mourners have gathered to remember two teenagers killed in a horror car crash in Adelaide’s east over the weekend.

Police say the pair died at the scene after their Holden left the road and hit a tree on Montacute Road in Athelstone on Sunday afternoon.

The occupants of the car have since been revealed to be 17-year-old teenagers from Rostrevor and Athelstone, with the pair just minutes from home. One was the son of a well-known local doctor, who was preparing to study medicine.

Police say they were called to the scene at around 2 pm, with the car wrapped around a tree. Onlookers said the wreckage was barely recognisable.

Major Crash officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash, police said.

The crash brings South Australia’s road toll this year to 30, compared to 40 at the same point in 2021.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. The latest news, the best podcasts and all your favourite shows and stations in one library.