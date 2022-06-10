Moulin Rouge Star Simon Burke Reveals The Moment You Need To Watch Out For When Seeing The Show

He's a star on the stage and screen and now Simon Burke is playing the role of (a much more handsome) Harry Zidler in Moulin Rouge The Musical.

When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with Simon, he revealed what we can expect...

Simon also dropped his favourite moment in the show that he wants us to keep an eye out for!

Alinta Chidzey stars as the sparkling diamond, Satine, Des Flanagan stars opposite Alinta Chidzey as bohemian dreamer Christian, Simon Burke AO plays legendary club impresario Harold Zidler and Andrew Cook will play The Duke. Montmartre’s resident artistes include Tim Omaji as Toulouse-Lautrec and Ryan Gonzalez as Santiago.

The club’s famed entertainers known as the ‘Lady M's’ will be played by Samantha Dodemaide as Nini, Olivia Vásquez as Arabia, Ruva as La Chocolat, and Christopher J Scalzo as Babydoll.

