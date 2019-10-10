Motorbike Crash At Laurieton

A motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in North Haven, near Port Macquarie this morning.

Shortly after 6am today, emergency services were called to Ocean Drive, near Hillman Street at North Haven, after reports a Harley Davidson motorcycle has lost control and hit a brick wall of a North Haven café.

The rider, a 56-year-old man from Laurieton, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a serious head injury before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Mid-North Coast Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.