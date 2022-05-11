Mother & Son Arrested Over Altercation At Service Station

A mother and son have been charged with multiple offences after stealing a tin of coffee, harassing a cashier and attempting to vandalise a frozen coke machine.

According to police, a man began hurling abuse at the cashier of a Shell Coles Express station in Tarcoola while accusing him of returning the incorrect amount of change on Sunday.

The cashier is then believed to have checked the CCTV cameras before informing the man that the correct amount of change had been returned.

The 24-year-old man is then alleged to have taken a number of Coca-Cola cans off the shelves before throwing them at the cashier.

In response, the cashier asked the man to leave before attempting to physically remove him from the store.

While the man entered into an altercation with the cashier, his 49-year-old mother allegedly stole a tin of instant coffee.

Geraldton Police Station officer Sen. Sgt Chris Martin said the 24-year-old man attempted to cause significant damage to store property as he was being removed from the premises.

“The cashier pushed him out and as he was trying to get the suspect out he has tried to damage the frozen Coke machine,” he said.

“All while this was happening the mother stole a tin of coffee.”

Police were called to the scene where they arrest the man and his mother.

The man has been charged with common assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage while his mother was charged with theft and received a fine of $500.

The man is set to face court on May 25.

