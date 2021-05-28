Mother's Take To Pacific Fair For Peaceful Protest After Being Told Not To Breastfeed In "High-End" Precinct

More than 40 breastfeeding mothers held a peaceful protest at Pacific Fair today, proving mother's can breastfeed any place at any time.

The protest comes after an incident last week where local mother, Shannon Laverty, said she was told to breastfeed away from the high-end area of the centre.

Ms Laverty said she was overwhelmed with the support and the amount of people who turned up for the protest.

"This is to support all of the women, and fathers as well, anyone on the motherhood and fatherhood journey. "The community has just been behind me. It's been so uplifting seeing messages from women from Australia, New Zealand, overseas, saying 'we're popping our titties out just for you today' "And it's just so beautiful to see all these empowering men and women around us today. It's amazing", she said.

Pacific Fair management said they were sorry and the matter was a misinterpretation.

Staff will be retrained on its breastfeeding policy moving forward.

