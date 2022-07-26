Mother Charged With Murder Over Death Of Three Port Hedland Children

Police have arrested and charged a woman with the death of her three children after fire fighters discovered three bodies inside of a burning home in Port Hedland.

Fire fighters were called to the scene of a house fire on Anderson Street in Port Hedland on July 19.

Fire fighters managed to contain the blaze before discovering the bodies of a 10-year-old girl and two boys aged seven and five-months-old.

The mother was treated at Hedland Hospital before being flown to Perth for further specialist treatment.

Police have since charged the children’s 36-year-old mother with three counts of murder and one count of criminal damage by fire.

The woman has been denied bail and is set to face Perth Magistrates court today.

The family of the children made a statement on Friday night asking for privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.

“We are quietly paying tribute to our three little angels, and just supporting each other at this time,” they said.

“Please let us do this without adding to our grief.”

