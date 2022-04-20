Mother And Son Charged With Murder Over Death Of Relative

A mother and son have been charged with murder over the death of a 24-year-old man in Gladstone on Easter Sunday.

Police were called out to a Glen Eden home at around 1PM on April 17 following reports of a disturbance.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 24-year-old man dead from multiple stab wounds.

Police arrested and charged a 20-year-old Glen Eden man and a 50-year-old Glen Eden woman with the man’s murder.

According to authorities, the woman was identified as the deceased man’s mother while the 20-year-old was identified as the man’s younger brother.

An investigation has been launched into the man’s death.

The 20-year-old man’s case was presented to the court today with the matter adjourned until June 8.

The man will remain in custody until his next court date.

The 50-year-old woman is set to face the Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

