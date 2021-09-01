Motel Manager Charged After Cops Busted Illegal Sex Work At Premises

Motel manager Robert Stuart McLean, 52, has been charged following a raid on his Rosslea motel which allegedly revealed evidence of illegal sex work activity on the premises.

Police will allege that multiple prostitutes were operating their business in five rooms at the Q Express Motel on Bowen Road and Mr McLean was facilitating the location for their work. However, it is not known how long the activity had been running.

McLean was charged with having an interest in using his premises for the purpose of prostitution in August. He faced court last Monday where his matter was adjourned until September 28.

Interestingly, the Q Express Motel’s website includes a business motto that reads “sleep with us”.

There have been 42 prostitution-related offences seen in the Northern Region since 2018.

In 2019 there was an unrelated incident where another motel manager was busted facilitating prostitution at a venue in Ridgemont Executive Motel in North Ward.

Yang Zhi Chen, 47 was charged for running the operation for more than two years, charging women $800 per day for use of a room at the motel.

Chen copped a $9000 fine after pleading guilty to the charges.

