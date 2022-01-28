Morrison Pledges $1B In Funding To Save Great Barrier Reef

The Federal Government has promised further assistance to saving the world's oldest coral reef system.

An additional $1billion will go into funding far north Queensland's Great Barrier Reef - in an attempt to save jobs and the environment.

If re-elected, the LNP will provide the money over the course of 10 years. It comes only months after the world heritage group UNESCO threatened to list the coral waterscape as 'in danger'.

The funding will help deliver a report to UNESCO, dissecting exactly how the Government intends to reinvigorate the dying life-form.

UNESCO placed an ultimatum of sorts, wanting to see water quality and emission targets met prior to July's Heritage Committee Meeting.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the government package would be overseen by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, delivering support to local communities and workers.

"Our farmers, tourism operators and fishers are our reef champions and we are supporting them through practical water and land-based strategies that will contribute significantly to the health of the reef," Ley said.

In addition to surviving the environment, Scott Morrison said on Brisbane radio station 4BC the package will also help tourism within the area.

"There's 64,000 jobs that are dependent on that reef and so its health is about the economic health of that region as well as the natural health of that region," he said.

The Great Barrier Reef remains under risk of extinction due to rising ocean temperatures, and sea pollution.

