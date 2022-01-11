Morning Wars Has Been Renewed For Season 3!

Apple TV+'s Morning Wars (The Morning Show) has been renewed for a third season!

The show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon takes an inside look at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help America wake up, pulling back the curtain on early morning television.

The series will get new showrunner, Charlotte Stoudt, who will replace original showrunner, Kerry Ehrin.

Head of Programming at AppleTV+ Matt Cherniss had spoken about the upcoming third season.

"It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining.

"We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television,” he said.

We don't yet have any date on when we can expect season 3, but we'll let you know when we do!

