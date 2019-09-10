More Young Teens Arrested After Two Separate Fires Started In QLD

Police have located two 14-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy following two alleged deliberately-lit fires in bushland at Ormeau this morning and a Logan City Council storage facility at Woodridge last night.

Around 10.30am, emergency services were called to an estate on the corner Jondaryan Street and Rockwood Drive with reports that a fire in bushland was nearing houses.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended and quickly extinguished the fire.

Police located two 14-year-old girls at the scene, who are currently assisting investigators with their enquiries.

Police have also located a 12-year-old boy, following investigations into a fire which destroyed bushland and a section of a Logan City Council storage facility at Woodridge yesterday evening.

The juvenile will be dealt with under provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

With Queensland continuing to experience extreme and dangerous fire conditions throughout the state with devastating bushfire being fought in several locations, police are reminding the public of the dangers of lighting fires or committing acts of arson.

The latest on Queensland bush fires:

