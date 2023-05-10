More Than 100,000 People To Leave NSW In The Next Few Years

New South Wales has become less popular, with more than 124,000 residents leaving to other states in the next five years.

A population projection included in yesterday’s federal budget shows that NSW will lose about 23,000 residents to other states annually. While Queensland has become the favoured destination for interstate moves.

Victoria will also witness an exodus of residents, with 2,000 residents relocating interstate this financial year.

Western Australia will encounter more residents from the domestic borders. However, South Australia will continue to suffer from annual population losses.

Despite the moving population, the projection indicates that the state’s overall population will continue to grow, followed by increasing migrations and new-borns.

According to the new population data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there were 536,900 overseas migration arrivals and 233,00 departures, boosting Australia’s population by 303,700 people from overseas migration.

The state is predicted to reach 8.3 million by the end of the year and expand its population to 8.6 million by 2026.

Victoria's total population will also increase from 6.8 million in 2023 to 7.2 million by 2026.

