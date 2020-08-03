More Local Venues Closed For Cleaning After Confirmed Covid-19 Case

The Wallsend Diggers, Hotel Jesmond and Lambton Park Hotel have all been closed for deep cleaning after a visitor was confirmed to have Covid-19.

The Sydney construction worker visited the locations last Wednesday and Thursday night. Anyone who was also at the venues on those nights has been asked to isolate and get tested for the virus.

The case has caused a spike in testing throughout Newcastle, causing the Hillsborough Road testing clinic to stop accepting new cars, and traffic delays due to drive through testing.

Find out more in the catch up below...