Mona Foma Will Be Going Ahead In 2021!

COVID-19 has caused many events to cancel or postpone over the past six months, but it hasn't stopped the organisers of the Mona Foma festival from pushing forward with plans for a statewide tour in 2021!

Mona's Festival of Music and Art will next year be exhibiting art and performances by the plenty with a majority of art supplied by local Tasmanian creatives, removing international artists from the festival and shining the spotlight on local talents.

Mona Foma, which has been running since 2009, will be first be hitting Launceston from January 15-17 and moving on to Hobart from January 22-24, 2021.

The festival will be a little different from previous years to deter large crowds from gathering and will be popping up in various locations across the state for multiple performances at smaller venues.

Jimmy & Nath caught up with Mona Foma curator, Brian Ritchie to find out what changes will be made to ensure the safety of Tasmanians and why he's looking forward to keeping it local.

Tune into the full chat below...

