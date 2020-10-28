Mitchell Johnson Reveals How SAS Australia Helped With His Depression

SAS Australia is no doubt one of the physically and mentally toughest training courses we have ever seen on national TV.

Australian cricket legend, Mitchell Johnson opened up to The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about his experience on the show and how the course actually helped him with his mental health after he revealed there are so many positives viewers didn't get to see...

