Juli was last seen on 25 November 2019 in the Frankston area.

Police have concerns for her welfare due to her age and the length of time she has been missing.

Juli has short blonde hair and braces.

📞Frankston Police Station - (03) 9784 5555

Police have released an image of Juli in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.