A great outcome after a kayaker was reported missing during a trip in Medowie.

The alarm was raised on Monday evening when the 20-year-old who lives with autism, failed to return home from a kayaking trip with a friend.

Missing kayaker found after large scale search

Police, SES crews, and Pol Air began a large-scale search of the Grahamstown dam area.

The Pol Air helicopter spotted the two friends using thermal cameras and guided rescue crews to their location.

