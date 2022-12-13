Missing Ashmore Woman And Children Found

A woman and two children who went missing in Ashmore last week have been found safe.

The 31-year-old woman and two children were initially reported missing from the Gold Coast on December 9.

Brooke Sadler was last spotted with a five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl on Hillview Parade in Ashmore at around 9AM on Friday, December 9.

Authorities said the woman was likely travelling in a silver 2005 Honda Odssey or a grey 2010 Ford Territory.

The woman and two children were located in the early hours of this morning.

