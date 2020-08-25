Miss Moneypenny's Is Celebrating Their Birthday With A Brand New Dining Experience

Our new favourite dining precinct is almost one year old!

Miss Moneypenny's will be celebrating one whole lap around the sun, since their grand opening last September.

To celebrate, the team at Miss Moneypenny's are now open seven days a week and have welcomed culinary legend, restauranteur and caterer Adam Dundas-Taylor on board to serve up some new and delectable menu options.

Adam's track record is beyond impressive, having worked for many high-profile restaurants including Jamie Oliver's London Restaurant 'Restaurant 15', Michelin Star rated Nobu Mayfair, Barbacoa in Bali and his very own restaurant right here on the GC Fire Cue Bar & Grill.

Not limited to whipping up divine dinners behind the scenes, Adam also works as a consultant for hospitality clients both locally and abroad, as well as running his own catering business.

Adam has brought within a fresh spin on an already divine menu, serving up fire, charcoal and BBQ inspired treats with standout dishes like the Seared Wagyu Carpaccio, Coral Coast Barramundi and slow cooked lamb with spicy chermoula with a dash of burnt lemon.

Fear not sweet tooths, Adam has also made some changes to the dessert menu with a mouth-watering chocolate fudge cake and a macadamia nut Tarte on the list.

Thankfully, there's plenty of room for guests, with Miss Moneypenny's now able to safely seat 150 guests throughout their well ventilated and dining venue.

To entice you even further, Miss Moneypenny's have provided some weekly incentive with a two-course mid-week Prix Fixe lunch special now available for on $49 per person, or sip on a $12 spritzer in the sun and throw back some $2 shucked Blackman Bay Oysters between 3PM and 5PM Monday till Friday.

So pop in and get your fill of Chef Adam's delectable menu and some cheap and cheerful spritzers! Walk ins are more than welcome but bookings are definitely advised!

