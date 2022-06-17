Millie Bobby Brown Is 'So Down' To Play Halsey In A Biopic

Don’t get us wrong, we’re not planning on cracking out the tin-foil hats any time soon… But have you ever seen Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown and Halsey in the same room at the same time?!

The Without Me singer addressed the pair’s uncanny resemblance during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, after the host revealed he believes Millie should lead a Halsey biopic.

Watch the clip:

In typical #InternetFashion, it didn’t take long for Halsey’s Mini-Me to discover the interview, which has received half a million hits on YouTube in just three days.

While keeping her response rather brief (after all, she’s currently training to save the town of Hawkins… again), Millie shared the video to her Instagram Stories with the caption “Sooooo down!”

As if she wouldn’t be, though… Who wouldn’t love to star in their own biopic?!

Find out about the secret kiss we didn't get to see on Big Brother:

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: